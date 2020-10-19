Pelosi and Mnuchin make progress in stimulus talks, plan to speak again Tuesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made progress in their latest coronavirus stimulus talks Monday as time runs short to reach a deal before the 2020 election.

In a nearly one-hour phone call, the pair "continued to narrow their differences," the California Democrat's spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweeted statement. Pelosi has directed House committee chairs to work to resolve areas of disagreement with the White House, and the speaker and Mnuchin plan to speak again Tuesday, Hammill added.

"The Speaker continues to hope that, by the end of the day Tuesday, we will have clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election," he said.

The Trump administration and Democratic leaders have scrambled to strike a coronavirus stimulus deal before the Nov. 3 election. On Sunday, Pelosi set a 48-hour deadline to reach an agreement — even as the sides appeared far apart on a handful of key issues.