Coronavirus live updates: Global cases cross 40 million; Trump's virus advisor continues to confuse mask message

The global tally of coronavirus cases topped 40 million on Monday, as a so-called "second wave" appears to take shape. Outbreaks are bubbling up across the U.S. and Europe, threatening public health measures as colder temperatures set in and the pandemic stretches into its eighth month. European leaders are reimposing stricter lockdown measures to quell cases, while many U.S. leaders, including President Donald Trump, continue to urge reopening the economy.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: