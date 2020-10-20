Coronavirus live updates: Covid-19 likely to become 'endemic;' Moderna reportedly sees vaccine results in November

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
New daily cases of the coronavirus, as a seven-day average, totaled 58,397 on Monday — almost 18% higher than last week's levels, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University. New infections have been growing on a weekly basis for much of October, according to CNBC's analysis, and appear to be accelerating. As the numbers swell, Capitol Hill is working to nail down a stimulus deal ahead of a Tuesday deadline.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: