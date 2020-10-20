Coronavirus live updates: Covid-19 likely to become 'endemic;' Moderna reportedly sees vaccine results in November

New daily cases of the coronavirus, as a seven-day average, totaled 58,397 on Monday — almost 18% higher than last week's levels, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University. New infections have been growing on a weekly basis for much of October, according to CNBC's analysis, and appear to be accelerating. As the numbers swell, Capitol Hill is working to nail down a stimulus deal ahead of a Tuesday deadline.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: