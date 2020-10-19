Trump says he will take coronavirus test before next debate with Joe Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will take a coronavirus test before his next debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden later this week.

Trump, who earlier this month tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized for several days, is set to square off against Biden on Thursday evening at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennesee for their second, and last debate of the 2020 election season.

Trump has claimed he does not remember whether he was tested for the virus on the day of the first debate with Biden, which took place on Sept. 29 in Cleveland. That debate occurred two days before Trump tested positive.

"Possibly I did, possibly I didn't," Trump told NBC's Savannah Guthrie last Thursday when asked if he took a Covid-19 test on the day of that debate.

The president and his aides have repeatedly refused to say when his last negative coronavirus test was before he tested positive at the beginning of October.

On Monday, when a reporter asked the president if he would take a test before Thursday's debate, Trump said, "I would have no problem with it."

" I'm totally free, right," Trump said, referring to test results released by the White House physician last week indicating he was negative for the virus on consecutive days.

"I'm immune, they say. They say if you've had it, you are immune," he said.

But Trump again refused to say when his last negative test was before he tested positive.

Trump said, "Is that very important to you?" and "Why is it so important to you?"

When a reporter pressed him on that question, Trump said, falsely, "my doctors have already given it."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.