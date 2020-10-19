Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus after global cases top 40 million

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic after the number of reported cases worldwide hit 40 million.

The grim milestone comes as various parts of Europe and the U.S. struggle to deal with an alarming surge in infections. On Friday, the WHO said that Europe's coronavirus outbreak is "concerning" as the number of available intensive care beds continues to dwindle and near capacity in some regions.

"We know of a number of cities across Europe where ICU capacity will be reached in the coming weeks," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead. "That is concerning as we approach the flu season."

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

–CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.