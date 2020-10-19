NASA is launching a 4G mobile network on the moon

LONDON — Just as 5G arrives on planet Earth, its predecessor is heading to the moon.

NASA has selected Nokia to build the first-ever 4G mobile network on Earth's natural satellite, the Finnish telecommunications firm announced Monday.

The company's U.S. industrial research arm, Bell Labs, is offering up its equipment to NASA to help build out the lunar network, with the aim of launching it in late 2022.

Under its Artemis program, NASA plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2024 — for the first time in five decades — followed by a "sustainable" human presence by 2028.

The U.S. space agency has chosen Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Dynetics, a lesser-known company, to develop the human landers that will land astronauts on the moon.