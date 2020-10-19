Raymond James says Democratic sweep odds are rising — Here's how to play it

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, U.S., October 18, 2020.

The odds of a Democratic sweep in two weeks are rising, and there are ways for investors to shift their portfolios to take advantage of the shift, Raymond James said in a pair of notes Monday.

The investment firm set the odds for a Democratic sweep at 55%, up from 50%, and a 65% chance overall for a Biden win. The consistently high polling lead for Democratic candidate Joe Biden has helped put former Republican strongholds into toss-ups, according to Raymond James' analysis.