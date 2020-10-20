Japan stocks set to decline; China's latest benchmark lending rate ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the open as investors await the October fixing of China's benchmark lending rate.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23.580 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,500. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,671.13.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.4%.

China's latest one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPRs) are set to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday. A majority of traders and analysts in a snap Reuters poll expect no change in either the one-year LPR or the five-year rate.

At present, the one-year LPR sits at 3.85% while the five-year rate is at 4.65%.