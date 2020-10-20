Most of Netflix's 2021 slate of TV and film won't be hindered by coronavirus

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he's confident that the company's slate of films and television shows planned for release in 2021 will find a place on the streaming service next year.

The coronavirus pandemic has hindered content production in the U.S. and globally, postponing theatrical releases and cable television premieres. Sarandos said Netflix's production is "nearly fully operational" globally, and the platform is prepared to deliver the majority of the content on its calendar next year.

"Those productions may go a little slower than they than we had planned, but materially we are back in, you know, we're back in business in production in most places in the world," he said during a prerecorded earnings video Tuesday.

Sarandos said more content will likely arrive in the back half of 2021, particularly its bigger titles, due to the delays in production caused by the pandemic.

The company has already completed more than 50 productions since mid-March and is set to finish another 150 more by the end of 2020. Netflix has already restarted production of its hit series "Stranger Things," "The Witcher" and a project called "Red Notice," which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the company said in its earnings release Tuesday.