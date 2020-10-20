These clean energy stocks are breaking out on Biden optimism, Bank of America chart analyst says

A general view shows the photovoltaic solar pannels at the power plant in La Colle des Mees, Alpes de Haute Provence, southeastern France, on April 17, 2019. - The 112,000 solar panels cover an area of 200 hectares with a total capacity of 100MW. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

A number of clean energy stocks are breaking out as Biden rises in the polls, and Bank of America said there's more upside ahead for some of the key players in the renewables space.

The former Vice President has outlined a $2 trillion sustainable infrastructure plan that would make the U.S. power sector carbon free by 2035, and the country carbon neutral by 2050.

"With increasing investor expectations of not just a potential Biden win but further upside for renewables tied to a Dem sweep at the Senate, we note broader expectations for the solar industry to benefit broadly," Bank of America technical research strategist Stephen Suttmeier said in a recent note to clients. "On a relative price basis we have seen a very bullish rotation for clean energy relative to utilities on an upside breakout from a 9-year big base vs utilities," he added.

Given these stocks' record run, Suttmeier said there's "clear election upside," but did caution around increasingly higher investor expectations. With that in mind, he believes a company-specific approach should be taken, noting that residential solar plays could be a big winner given that the federal solar tax credit could be extended even if the Senate doesn't flip.

Here are some of his top picks: