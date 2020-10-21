Here's what every major analyst said about Netflix's disappointing earnings report

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Shares of Netflix tanked after the streaming giant reported substantial slowing subscriber growth when it reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell.

Shares were lower by 5% in premarket trading. The company also issued a forecast that missed Wall Street estimates.

Netflix did, however, beat on revenue and said in its letter to shareholders that the coronavirus pandemic was a unique situation and that it expected subscriber additions to abate.

Still, it's too soon to give up on the stock, according to Wall Street analysts.

Here's what analysts said about Netflix's earnings report: