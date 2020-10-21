Don’t call it a fad. Ethical investing is here to stay

With billions of dollars flowing into sustainable investing strategies, it's safe to say it's no longer a fad.

Investors are pouring cash into funds that use environmental, social and governance criteria to screen the companies they invest in.

Even passive investors are jumping in: There were 534 sustainable index mutual funds and exchange traded funds globally, accounting for $250 billion as of June 30, according to Morningstar.

"I think sustainable investing in one form or another has been around for decades," said Mona Naqvi, senior director, head of ESG product strategy, North America, at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

She spoke Tuesday at the CNBC Financial Advisor Summit, a day-long virtual conference for financial advisors.

"What we're seeing this time around is that the flows are gaining momentum," Naqvi said. Advances in data collection have helped drive ESG innovation.