Facebook Dating lands in Europe as singles look for romance under lockdown

LONDON — Facebook announced Thursday that it has expanded its dating service to Europe, a little over a year after it launched in the U.S.

The platform, known simply as "Facebook Dating," is designed to help Facebook users find partners through things they have in common such as interests, events and groups. Those wanting to opt-in to the service, which has a dedicated space in the Facebook app, must set up a Facebook Dating profile.

Once registered, Facebook users can share personal "Stories" on their dating profile, as well as Stories from their main Facebook or Instagram account.

There's also a "Secret Crush" feature that enables users to select up nine Facebook friends or Instagram followers that they're interested in. If one of those people also selects you as their crush then a match is generated. Here is a bit more on how it all works.

Julia Portelly, a 26-year-old PR consultant, told CNBC that she'll definitely have a "poke around" the new dating service despite not using Facebook much these days. "I'm wondering if they [Facebook] will bring something completely new to the game, or just pinch features and repurpose them?" she said.