Obama hammers Trump in his first rally for Joe Biden: 'We have to vote like never before'

WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama delivered a rousing campaign speech on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, his first full-fledged drive-in rally event for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

"I am asking you to remember what this country can be. What it is like when we treat each other with respect and dignity. What is it is like when our elected officials actually behave responsibly," Obama said during an impassioned 30 minute speech at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I am asking you to believe in Joe's ability and Kamala's ability to lead this country out of these dark times and help us build it back better," he said.

Obama did not pull his punches, attacking his successor, President Donald Trump early in his speech over recent reports that the president has a previously unreported bank account in China.

"We know that he continues to do business with China, because he has got a secret Chinese bank account! How is that possible?" Obama said, incredulously. "Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection?"

The line was especially relevant given the Trump campaign's monthslong effort to portray Biden as overly sympathetic to China, and his more recent effort to paint Biden as financial entangled with Chinese companies, despite no evidence of any financial relationships.

Trump also blames Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 220,000 Americans this year. Obama, however, laid responsibility squarely on Trump's shoulders for America's outsized infection and death rates, among the highest in the developed world.

"Presidents up for reelection usually ask if the country is better off than it was four years ago. I will tell you one thing. Four years ago, you would be tailgating here at the Lincoln Field, instead of watching this speech from your cars," said Obama, a reference to the drive-in rally that has become a feature of the Biden campaign during the pandemic.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to hold large, open air campaign rallies that pack thousands of people in close quarters with few masks or safety precautions. Below is a photo from Trump's campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Oct. 12.