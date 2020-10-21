Hearing in rape claim defamation case against Trump called off after DOJ lawyer barred from court over New York's Covid restrictions

President Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll and her lawyers arrive for her hearing at federal court during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the New York, October 21, 2020.

A Manhattan federal court hearing for a case that hinges on the allegation that President Donald Trump raped a writer more than two decades ago ended abruptly Wednesday, after a government lawyer was barred from the courthouse due to New York's coronavirus rules.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice had planned to make oral arguments in person before Judge Lewis Kaplan to support their position that the DOJ should be allowed to intervene in E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against Trump.

But one of those lawyers was denied entry to the courthouse in lower Manhattan earlier in the day because he had traveled there from his home in Virginia.

Virginia is among a group of states whose residents must quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York state, because of Covid-19 precautions.

DOJ lawyer, William Lane, told Judge Lewis Kaplan via a telephone hookup that DOJ would rest on its current written court filings in the case, instead of making oral arguments over the phone, or having a fellow prosecutor do so in person.

The case involves Carroll's claim that Trump defamed her when he said she was lying about having been raped by him in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

The DOJ last month said it wanted the case transferred to federal court from New York state court, and wanted to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant in the case, replacing Trump.

The DOJ has said that it had certified that Trump "was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the claim arose."

In other words, the DOJ argues that Trump was acting as president when he adamantly denied Carroll's allegations and said she was motivated by money.

Carroll's lawyers are opposing the DOJ's request to swap out Trump as a defendant.

In a written filing shortly before the hearing, Lane's fellow DOJ lawyer Stephen Terrell, asked Kaplan for a continuance of the hearing because of one of the DOJ lawyers being blocked due to the coronavirus restrictions.