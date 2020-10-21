U.S. tries to get Huawei blocked from Brazil's 5G networks with $1 billion financing pledge

A logo of 5G is seen at a Huawei authorised experience store on May 29, 2020 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Washington has stepped up its offensive against Huawei, offering financing to Brazil to get the Chinese telco effectively blocked from the nation's next-generation 5G networks.

During a trip to Brasilia on Tuesday, officials from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and U.S. government signed a memorandum of understanding to "identify potential opportunities" for financing up to $1 billion.

These include energy and "especially in the telecommunications area and the important 5G," according to a statement by U.S. national security advisor Robert O'Brien.

U.S. officials told reporters at the signing that the money was available for Brazil to buy telecommunications equipment from Huawei's rivals, according to Reuters.

Huawei was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.