UK says it will ban Huawei from 5G networks in major U-turn

The logo of Chinese company Huawei at their main U.K. offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020.

The U.K. has announced that it will ban Huawei from its 5G networks, in a significant U-turn by the government that could significantly dent relations with China while appeasing the U.S.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said mobile network operators in the country would be forced to stop buying equipment from Huawei by the end of the year. They will also be required to strip out Huawei gear from their infrastructure by 2027.

It's a major reversal for the U.K., which in January gave Huawei restricted access to the country's next-generation mobile networks. Under previous guidelines, mobile network operators were required to reduce the share of Huawei kit in non-core parts of their infrastructure to 35% by 2023.

But that decision was complicated by new sanctions imposed on Huawei by the U.S. in May. These restrictions mean the Chinese firm will no longer be able to source key chip equipment from trusted American suppliers. The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center initiated an emergency review of Huawei shortly after the U.S. curbs were introduced.

Dowden said the move would delay the U.K.'s rollout of 5G mobile internet, which promises super-fast data speeds and increased network capacity. Banning procurement of new Huawei gear and reducing the Chinese vendor's market share to zero by 2027 would result in an "accumulative delay" of up to 3 years and result in costs of up to £2 billion ($2.5 billion), he warned.

Tuesday's decision is a significant blow to Huawei, which had been ramping up its investment into the U.K. with a new research and development center in Cambridge, England, and a push for developers at the start of the year to help it build an alternative to Google's Play app store. Huawei was cut off from licensed Google software last year due to U.S. trade measures.

"This disappointing decision is bad news for anyone in the U.K. with a mobile phone," Ed Brewster, a spokesperson for Huawei U.K., told CNBC. "It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide."

Huawei urged the government to reconsider the move, adding it was "confident" the new U.S. restrictions "would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply." The firm "will conduct a detailed review" of what the decision means for its business in the country, said Brewster.