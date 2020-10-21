Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on Covid as cases climb across U.S.

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a news conference on Wednesday as the state combats clusters of coronavirus cases that are popping up mostly in the New York City area.

Cuomo said Tuesday that 43 states and territories now meet the criteria for New York's travel advisory list, triggering a mandatory two-week quarantine for travelers arriving in the state from those areas.

Although neighboring Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey would also be added to the advisory due to their case counts, a quarantine requirement "is not practically viable" given that residents frequently travel between the states, Cuomo said.

"The norm in the country is going up. We are not going up the way the norm in the country is going up and hence they're quote unquote quarantined from New York." Cuomo said on a call with reporters.

The U.S. has reported more than 8.27 million coronavirus cases and at least 221,083 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

