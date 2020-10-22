Lawyers who went after Microsoft in antitrust case say DOJ will have a difficult time succeeding against Google

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a Microsoft Technology Center in New York, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lawyers who prosecuted Microsoft over alleged antitrust violations in the late 1990s saw some familiar tactics in the Justice Department's complaint against Google filed Tuesday. But it's far from a carbon copy of the complaint, according to five lawyers involved in the Microsoft case interviewed by CNBC. The DOJ cited its landmark antitrust case against Microsoft on page five of its complaint against Google, which was filed in the same federal district court that ruled favorably for the government. The suit is not the sprawling indictment of Google's search and advertising businesses that some had expected. But its argument does touch on various parts of its businesses, alleging Google cut off competitors from key distribution channels in part through exclusionary contracts, including its lucrative payments to Apple to be the default search engine on the iPhone and other Apple gadgets. As a result, the complaint alleges, Google has harmed competitors, advertisers and consumers who have been denied the additional choices and quality search services that might have existed with more competition. Google's top lawyer called the complaint "deeply flawed" in a blog post outlining the company's initial objections. "What they're trying to do is fit the facts of Google into the theory of Microsoft," said Stephen Houck, who was the lead lawyer for the states during the Microsoft trial. "But the relevant facts I think are very different, almost 180 degrees different in many respects. So I think they're going to have a very difficult time proving this." A representative for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers like Houck who knew the Microsoft case intimately say the DOJ's new lawsuit against Google diverges in key ways that could make it far from a rinse-and-repeat of the earlier trial.

'Out of the Microsoft playbook'

There's no question why DOJ would seek to call back to the Microsoft case. Though a court of appeals threw out the trial court's decision to break up Microsoft and the case ended in a settlement, the appeals court also largely upheld key portions of the trial, ruling in a unanimous decision. "This is about the strongest antitrust precedent you can get short of the Supreme Court," said Gary Reback, a lawyer who has been credited with helping to convince the DOJ to bring a case against Microsoft. In the years since, he has worked for clients fighting against Google. The core of the Microsoft lawsuit centered around allegations that the tech giant had illegally maintained its monopoly power by tying its web browser, Internet Explorer, to its Windows operating system. According to the lawsuit, Microsoft would require PC manufacturers using its dominant Windows OS to pre-install its browser and prevent users from removing it, edging out competing browsers like Netscape. The appeals court upheld the ruling that Microsoft had violated antitrust law by maintaining its operating system monopoly through anticompetitive means. The case against Google similarly focuses on the ways it allegedly tied together parts of its services to maintain its monopoly in search. For example, the complaint alleges Google entered exclusionary contracts with phone manufacturers using a version of its Android operating system that required manufacturers to pre-install certain Google-owned apps. "It's clearly sort of out of the Microsoft playbook," said Doug Melamed, a top official at the department's Antitrust Division when it filed suit against Microsoft. "It's conceptually very similar to the core of the Microsoft case." But the DOJ has, in some ways, benefited from the passage of time. Melamed said that several arguments "taken for granted today" were "hotly contested" at the time of the Microsoft trial, like the ability to have a monopoly in a market where consumers don't pay for the service, or the ripple effects of a digital network. "In that respect, this is a much easier case than the Microsoft case," Melamed said.

Where the case strays