Tesla isn't stuck in a 'zero-sum game' like other carmakers, Jefferies analyst says

Tesla doesn't have to play the "zero-sum game" faced by traditional automakers that are struggling to catch up in the electric vehicle space, an analyst at Jefferies told CNBC Thursday.

Billionaire Elon Musk's car company on Wednesday posted its fifth straight quarter of profits, helped in part by sales of environmental regulatory credits to other carmakers. The company also beat on all the key metrics that analysts were looking for including cash flow and gross margins.

However, concerns have been raised over its eye-watering valuation. The company's stock price has skyrocketed over 400% year-to-date and its market cap now stands at $393.8 billion, higher than some of the world's leading automakers including Toyota and Volkswagen.

Despite that "challenging" valuation, Jefferies Managing Director Philippe Houchois said that many incumbent players are still transitioning "from a world of combustion engine cars to electric cars," which he described as "a bit of a zero-sum game."