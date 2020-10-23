WHO says some countries 'are on a dangerous track' as Covid cases begin to stress health systems

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Some countries across the globe are on "a dangerous track" in the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals are beginning to reach capacity ahead of the Northern Hemisphere's winter season, the head of the World Health Organization said Friday.

"We are at a critical juncture in this pandemic, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere. The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track," said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing.

"Too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in cases and that's now leading to hospitals and ICU running close or above capacity and we're still only in October," he said.

