Lordstown Motors shares pop in volatile Nasdaq trading debut

Lordstown Motors Corp prototype of the electric vehicle start-up's Endurance pickup truck, which it will begin building in the second half of 2021, is seen at the company's plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S. June 25, 2020.

Shares of Lordstown Motors surged nearly 20% before cooling off in the company's volatile trading debut Monday on the Nasdaq.

The stock jumped as high as $21.75 but quickly fell to about 18.80, up 3.2%, as of 10:55 a.m. It began trading Monday after closing a reverse merger last week with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

Ohio-based Lordstown Motors is among a growing group of electric vehicle start-ups going public through deals with SPACs, which have become a popular way of raising money on Wall Street because they have a more streamlined regulatory process.

SPAC stocks typically get an initial pop after the deal is announced but tend to underperform the broader market in the long run, according to Goldman Sachs. Shares of Hyliion, a hybrid and electric commercial truck firm, have been cut in half since it began trading after its reverse merger with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. in October.