Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Palantir, Winnebago, Lululemon & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Evercore ISI added Apple to the tactical outperform list.
  • JPMorgan initiated Zscaler as overweight.
  • Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands to buy from neutral.
  • Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton, and Toll Brothers to outperform from market perform.
  • Atlantic Equities reinstated Apple as overweight.
  • JPMorgan added Lululemon to the focus list.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated Palantir as overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Winnebago to buy from neutral.
The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019.
Regis Duvignau | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: