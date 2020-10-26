U.S. slams Iran with another round of sanctions over support for 'terrorist entities'

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday announced a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Iran's petroleum sector as Washington continues to up the ante in its maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, the National Iranian Oil Company, and the National Iranian Tanker Company for providing financial support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Assad regime in Syria, according to a release Monday.

Treasury also designated multiple entities and individuals associated with the Ministry of Petroleum, National Iranian Oil Company and the National Iranian Tanker Company, including front companies, subsidiaries, and senior executives. In addition, Treasury designated four persons involved in the recent sale of Iranian gasoline to the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

According to Treasury, the cooperation and coordination of these entities to sell oil resulted in the collection of tens of millions of dollars in proceeds that benefitted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The regime in Iran uses the petroleum sector to fund the destabilizing activities of the IRGC-QF," said Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. "The Iranian regime continues to prioritize its support for terrorist entities and its nuclear program over the needs of the Iranian people," Mnuchin added.

The latest revelation comes a little over a week until Election Day and one month after the United States unilaterally re-imposed U.N. sanctions on Tehran through a snapback process, which other U.N. Security Council members have previously said Washington does not have the authority to execute because it withdrew from the nuclear deal in in 2018.

The same week that the U.S. reimposed the U.N. sanctions the Trump administration upped the ante even more. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flanked by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, said the administration would sanction Iran's entire Ministry of Defense.