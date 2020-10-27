Here's what every major analyst expects from Amazon's earnings report on Thursday

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Wall Street analysts believe Amazon is poised to deliver another blow-out quarter when the e-commerce giant reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Shares are up 76% this year compared to the S&P 500 which is up just 5%.

Consumers have flocked to the "stay-at-home" stock and analysts say the company will continue to benefit through the holiday season even as the econonmy re-opens and online sales grow.

Amazon has also invested heavily in its shipping infrastructure and investors will be looking for signs the company is prepared to handle the expected demand. Other key catalysts to watch include Prime Member adds and revenue from digital advertising and the company's Amazon Web Services cloud business.

Here's what analysts expect from Amazon's earnings report: