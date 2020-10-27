Microsoft's search revenue decline could spell bad news for Google

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Microsoft is forecasting a continued slowdown in its search ad revenue, which could spell bad news for Google parent-company Alphabet, which reports its earnings on Thursday.

Microsoft's latest results beat across the board, but the company saw a 10% year-over-year drop in search advertising revenue, and reported continued decrease for its guidance for the next quarter, according to its first fiscal quarter earnings it released Tuesday.

For the December quarter, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said "in search excluding TAC, we expect revenue to decline in the mid to high single digit range" during a call with Microsoft investors Tuesday. That suggests a decline of 7% to 9%.