India will get access to U.S. satellite data that can make military missiles more precise

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper to a Tri-Services Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns on October 26, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

The United States and India reaffirmed their defense and security partnership on Tuesday and signed an agreement allowing New Delhi to access U.S. satellite data crucial for targeting missiles and other military assets.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh announced the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) in New Delhi between the two countries.

The U.S.-India partnership is more important than ever for regional security and stability, according to Esper. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China," he said in remarks shared by the State Department.

Esper, along with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was in India to meet Singh and India's external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, for the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

BECA is the last of four foundational defense agreements between the two countries. The United States typically signs such agreements with its close allies that allows for the exchange of sensitive and classified information.

The U.S. and India have already signed three previous pacts to further cooperation around military logistics and communications:

General Security of Military Information Agreement in 2002;

Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement in 2016;

Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement in 2018.

Under the BECA agreement, India will have access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data that are seen as vital for targeting missiles and armed drones, Reuters reported. It will also allow the U.S. to provide advanced navigational aids and electronic systems for aviation on U.S.-supplied aircraft to India, the news wire said, citing an Indian defense source.