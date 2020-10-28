Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses coronavirus developments with the JAMA Network

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is scheduled to hold a discussion Wednesday with the the Journal of the American Medical Association about the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is reporting record-high daily new cases as outbreaks sweep across the Midwest. The U.S. reported 73,240 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the weekly average of new cases up to about 71,832, a new record and an increase of more than 20% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Some parts of the country are relying on more restrictions to curb the virus' spread. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Tuesday that Chicago restaurants and bars will have to close their indoor dining sections beginning this Friday. El Paso, Texas, instituted an earlier curfew to protect "overwhelmed and exhausted" hospitals and workers.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has said it's "not going to control the pandemic" as the president continues to host crowded rallies in a final push ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Trump has insisted that the latest surge in cases has been a result of more Covid-19 testing, despite top administration officials saying otherwise.

— CNBC's Will Feuer contributed to this report.

