Coronavirus live updates: U.S. hits new average daily high of 71,832 cases, up 21% from last week

Tuesday marked the third consecutive day the U.S. set a record high of average daily Covid-19 cases. The number of new U.S. cases on Tuesday hit an all-time high of 71,832, on a seven-day-average, topping the prior record set on Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day-average of daily cases reflects a roughly 21% increase compared with a week ago, according to JHU data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: