Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. hits new average daily high of 71,832 cases, up 21% from last week

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Tuesday marked the third consecutive day the U.S. set a record high of average daily Covid-19 cases. The number of new U.S. cases on Tuesday hit an all-time high of 71,832, on a seven-day-average, topping the prior record set on Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day-average of daily cases reflects a roughly 21% increase compared with a week ago, according to JHU data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 44.05 million
  • Global deaths: At least 1.16 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 8.77 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 226,728