Coronavirus live updates: Gottlieb says U.S. cases unlikely to peak before Thanksgiving as nation sets daily case record

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Average daily Covid-19 cases in the U.S. set another all-time high on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive day the nation topped its prior day record. The seven-day average of daily new U.S. cases was 74,183, a 24% rise from a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Rising cases in Europe prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to implement a four-week shutdown of restaurants, bars and some other facilities, beginning Nov. 2, and French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a new nationwide lockdown that goes into effect from Friday.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: