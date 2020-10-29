Coronavirus live updates: Gottlieb says U.S. cases unlikely to peak before Thanksgiving as nation sets daily case record

Average daily Covid-19 cases in the U.S. set another all-time high on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive day the nation topped its prior day record. The seven-day average of daily new U.S. cases was 74,183, a 24% rise from a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Rising cases in Europe prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to implement a four-week shutdown of restaurants, bars and some other facilities, beginning Nov. 2, and French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a new nationwide lockdown that goes into effect from Friday.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: