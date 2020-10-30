Coronavirus live updates: U.S. infections soar to record highs as hospitalizations climb in 41 states

The U.S. continued to set new highs for Covid-19 infections this week, with Thursday marking a record 88,521 daily new cases, bringing the seven-day average of daily new cases to a new high at 76,590, a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University showed. Hospitalizations are climbing in 41 states. Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Friday that the cases in the U.S. are on a similar track to Europe. "If we get to the levels of some of the European countries like France and Italy, Spain, the U.K. are experiencing, it's going to really press our health care system across the country," he said.