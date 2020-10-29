Walmart turns four stores into e-commerce laboratories as online sales surge

Walmart is turning four of its stores into laboratories that test ways to turn the retailer's huge physical footprint into a more powerful edge for e-commerce.

The big-box giant said Thursday that it's designating two stores near its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and two others that will be announced later. It said the stores and their employees will try out approaches that better blend the brick-and-mortar and digital sides of the business and improve the experience for customers.

Walmart, like other retailers, has seen more of its sales shift online during the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart's e-commerce sales nearly doubled in the second quarter ended July 31. Yet even before the global health crisis, the company focused on using its numerous stores as an advantage over Amazon and other competitors.

For this new effort, employees will use digital tools, store design features and different strategies that could speed up restocking shelves and fulfilling online orders. They will test an app that uses artificial intelligence to scan multiple boxes in the back room rather than one at a time as they move them to the store floor. They will use new store signage and handheld devices to cut down the time it takes to pick an online order. And product and technology teams will be based at the stores to accelerate the pace of prototyping.