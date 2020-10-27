Coronavirus live updates: U.S. reports average daily high of 69,967 cases, up 20% from last week

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. on Monday hit a record daily high of 69,967 Covid-19 cases, on a seven-day-average, topping the prior all-time high set on Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day-average of daily cases reflects a roughly 20% increase compared with a week ago, and new Covid-19 cases have been growing in the U.S. since Oct. 5, according to JHU data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: