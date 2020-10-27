Coronavirus live updates: U.S. reports average daily high of 69,967 cases, up 20% from last week

The U.S. on Monday hit a record daily high of 69,967 Covid-19 cases, on a seven-day-average, topping the prior all-time high set on Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day-average of daily cases reflects a roughly 20% increase compared with a week ago, and new Covid-19 cases have been growing in the U.S. since Oct. 5, according to JHU data.