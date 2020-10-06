Democrats and GOP still fighting over $600 jobless benefits. Where things stand

The U.S. Capitol stands in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Talks Thursday between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brought no immediate breakthrough on a deal for a new pandemic relief package, while the House prepared to vote on a Democrat-only plan. Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans still seem unable to find common ground on enhanced unemployment benefits, more than two months after the expiration of a prior, $600 weekly subsidy that had buoyed household income for millions. White House officials and senior congressional Democrats are still trying to hammer out details of a fifth financial relief package to help counter the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment benefits appear to be a key sticking point in the negotiations, despite consensus in other areas like stimulus checks and aid for small businesses.

It's unclear whether congressional Republicans would support a $400-a-week policy or a bill with an overall price tag as high as the White House proposal. "Negotiations are ongoing," according to a White House spokesman. "The White House continues to reach out to Democrats in good faith to try and reach a deal on delivering relief to American workers."

Some experts remain hopeful lawmakers can still come to an agreement, especially as unemployment remains high seven months into the economic crisis and the presidential election looms in a month's time. "I think there's tremendous pressure on both sides to pass something," said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. "Nobody wants to go home and campaign on, 'We didn't give you anything.'"

Republicans have criticized the supplement as a disincentive to return to work since it paid many people more than they'd earned on the job. While anecdotal evidence suggests this may have been the case for some businesses, numerous economic studies found that, in aggregate, the $600 enhancement didn't discourage people from looking for work or accepting job offers.

"Expanded UI benefits from the CARES Act appeared to be an important source of aggregate stimulus rather than an impediment to labor market improvement," according to a paper published last month by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Democrats want to extend the $600 weekly payments, which come on top of state-allotted aid, to help bolster consumer spending and the U.S. economy as signs have emerged that the recovery is sputtering. "We still have a massive gap in the labor market, and job growth is slowing," said Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute and a former chief economist at the Department of Labor during the Obama administration.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in September after businesses added 661,000 jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That rate is down from a 14.7% peak in April, the highest recorded since the Great Depression. There are 10.7 million fewer jobs now than in February before the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Bureau. The true figure likely exceeds 12 million jobs when factoring in prevailing monthly job-growth trends that had been occurring pre-pandemic, Shierholz said.

