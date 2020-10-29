ECB hints at more stimulus in December as new coronavirus lockdowns are imposed

The European Central Bank hinted at more monetary stimulus on Thursday, as the two largest economies in the region prepare for a second national lockdown.

The bank decided to keep its rates and wider monetary policy unchanged, but suggested that additional policy action in the euro zone could come as soon as December.

"The Governing Council will carefully assess the incoming information, including the dynamics of the pandemic, prospects for a rollout of vaccines and developments in the exchange rate," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

It said new economic projections in December "will allow a thorough reassessment" of the economy and risks.

"On the basis of this updated assessment, the Governing Council will recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation," the bank added.

In September, the ECB estimated a contraction of 8% in euro zone GDP this year, followed by a rebound of 5% in 2021. In terms of headline inflation, it forecast 0.3% for 2020, followed by an increase to 1% in 2021. But the institution, led by Christine Lagarde, will update these forecasts in December.

The latest statement from the ECB suggests that policymakers will adjust their monetary policy based on those upcoming forecasts.

"The door for December action is wide open. Let's hope that the situation doesn't worsen further so that the ECB has to rush through the door earlier than planned," Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, said in a note.