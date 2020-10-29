European markets set to open flat with new lockdowns, ECB in focus

LONDON — European markets are set to open mixed on Thursday as investors digest new lockdown measures in France and Germany and await the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 10 points lower at 5,573, Germany's DAX is expected to edge 3 points lower to 11,558 and France's CAC 40 is set to open up around a single point at 4,572 according to IG data.

European stocks suffered their worst single-day drop since late September on Wednesday as Germany and France announced fresh lockdown measures in a bid to fend off the new wave of Covid-19 cases sweeping through Europe. The British government is also under pressure to tighten restrictions with cases doubling every nine days, according to a new study by Imperial College London.

Markets are also skittish ahead of the U.S. election on Nov. 3, soaring coronavirus cases stateside and diminishing hopes of imminent fiscal stimulus. Wall Street suffered its worst sell-off for several months on Wednesday with the Dow dropping 934 points. Futures indicate a positive open Thursday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific also fell overnight on Thursday following the Wall Street plunge, with South Korean and Australian stocks both falling by around 1.7% to lead losses.

Back in Europe, focus Thursday will shift to the ECB's interest rate decision at 12:45 p.m. London time, while October's final consumer confidence and industrial, economic and services sentiment readings for the euro zone are due at 10 a.m.

The U.K. on Thursday is expected to lambast both the EU and U.S. over their "pernicious" trade practices as the country looks to secure post-Brexit trading arrangements with both key allies.

Corporate earnings remain on investors' radar, with Credit Suisse on Thursday posting a 38% fall in net profit for the third quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic and "significant foreign exchange headwinds" weigh on the bank's earnings.

Net income attributable to shareholders came in at 546 million Swiss francs ($600 million), significantly below the 679 million Swiss francs that analysts had expected, according to Reuters Eikon.