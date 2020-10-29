Treasury yields tick lower ahead of third-quarter growth figures

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked lower to around 0.777% at 06:25 a.m. ET. While the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.5625%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields moved slightly lower on Thursday ahead of economic data due to be released later in the day, which is expected to show record-breaking growth in the U.S. economy.

It comes ahead of the gross domestic product report, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to show historic growth of 30% or more in the third quarter.

Traders are also digesting rising cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and diminished hopes that a economic stimulus deal will be reached before the presidential election next week.

Also due today are U.S. jobless claim figures, which are due out Thursday at 08:30 a.m. ET, while pending home sales data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In addition, $30 billion worth of four-week bills go up for auction today, along with $35 billion of eight-week bills. Another $53 billion in seven-year notes is also up for auction.