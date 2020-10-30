China talks up a future in which it needs collaboration with the U.S. and other countries

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.

BEIJING — As Chinese authorities prepare to build up their country in the next several years, they're keen to ensure the rest of the world will still do business with them.

In a high-level press conference Friday, central government officials emphasized the need for other countries to collaborate with China, amid rising global uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic and protectionism. The media event comes as China's top leadership conclude an important policy meeting aimed at setting the country's economic and social priorities for the next five years.

The officials particularly pushed back against "decoupling," or a complete separation of the U.S. and Chinese economies that President Donald Trump's administration has advocated, beginning with technology. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been severely hampered by U.S. restrictions in the last two years.

"Decoupling is basically not realistic, and there's no benefit for China or the U.S., or the entire world," said Han Wenxiu, deputy director at the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs. That's according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks.

"Those who want decoupling are few. Those who want collaboration are far more," Han said, noting that the U.S. and China are only able to be the world's two largest economies since they complement each other and operate in an open global environment.