Cramer reveals the one tech stock to own if you could only buy one of them

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he was more positive on the quarterly earnings reports of technology titans Alphabet, Apple, Facebook and Amazon than the stock moves that followed.

But of all those companies, Cramer said on "Squawk Box" that Google-parent Alphabet turned in the best quarter and their stock is the one he would buy, if he could only buy one. Shares of the online search giant were higher by more than 7% Friday, while the three other companies were trading lower by at least 3%.