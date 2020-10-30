Here are the states Trump and Biden will visit in the final days of the election

With four days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are visiting states that could prove crucial to either campaign's victory in 2020.

Their visits come as millions of voters have already cast their ballots by mail or at early voting locations.

Trump is visiting several states that played an important role in his 2016 election: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Critics said then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton should have spent more time campaigning in those states, especially since Trump won them with a fairly small margin of the vote.

In Wisconsin, he's expected to deliver remarks in Kenosha on Monday, where police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back seven times in front of Blake's three sons. A 17-year-old, Kyle Rittenhouse, was charged with killing two men during the protests that followed the police shooting of Blake. Trump suggested after the event that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense.

Biden is similarly planning to visit several states Trump won in 2016 in the final days of the race: Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Clinton won Minnesota in 2016 by a small margin, but both candidates are making it one of their final stops ahead of Election Day.

Here are the places each candidate is expected to speak over the next few days: