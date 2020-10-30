Election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden head to the Midwest

There are four days until Election Day. Tens of millions of voters have already cast their ballots, with turnout surpassing overall 2016 totals in some places. President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are both heading to the Midwest today. Both men are heading to Minnesota and Wisconsin, while Biden is also scheduled to stop by Iowa. Biden's lead in national polls stands at a little more than 8 percentage points as of this morning, according to NBC News. The Democrat also holds leads in several key battleground states, while some remain close.