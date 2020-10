(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Amazon continued its strong performance in 2020 during the third quarter, earning price target hikes from several Wall Street analysts.

The e-commerce giant easily topped Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue in the third quarter, but guidance for high Covid-related costs during the fourth quarter gave some analysts pause. The stock was down about 1.6% in premarket trading to roughly $3,160 per share.