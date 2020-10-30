Meet the financial advisor ranked No. 1 two years in a row by CNBC

For two years in a row, something hasn't changed on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S.: Salem Investment Counselors has come in at No. 1.

CNBC spoke recently with Salem's president, David Rea, about why he believes his firm has been ranked so highly – twice.

Salem Investment Counselors provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management to its clients, most of whom have a net worth of $500,000 or more. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based firm has more than $1.7 billion in assets under management and has been in business since 1979.

Rea, whose mother was a housekeeper and father worked in the steel mills in Indiana, has been serving some of his clients for close to four decades now, and often gets to know many of their children and grandchildren. He attends his clients' weddings and funerals. Recently, when one client fell ill, Rea drove over to his house and they discussed his financial plans in his backyard, both in masks.

"In order to help people accomplish their goals, you have to really get to know them," he said. "And they get to know you, so there's a relationship that helps you get through the ups and downs."

Rea has suffered his own losses. His first wife, Nancy, developed Lou Gehrig's disease when she was 38, and died from it at 50.

"She was such a fighter," Rea said. The two had four children together, and at the time they were all under the age of 25.

That experience helped him to become more understanding of his own clients, Rea said. "It makes you more empathetic," he said. "You appreciate people's struggles more."

Eventually, Rea remarried.

In the mornings, he and wife, Martha, take a long walk or bike ride on the golf path where they live.

By around 8 a.m., Rea is at his desk. One of his favorite parts of the job, he said, is researching different companies and sectors to invest in.