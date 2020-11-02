Apple TV will be available on new Xbox and PlayStation consoles for the first time

Apple TV will launch on the Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles, Microsoft confirmed on Monday. That means it will be available on all of the major game consoles launching in November, including the Sony PS5.

The app will let you watch Apple TV+ shows and also access TV shows and movies you may have purchased on an iPhone, iPad or through iTunes.

Apple TV is already available on other platforms, like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and smart TVs, but it hasn't yet launched on next-gen game consoles. And gamers typically use these consoles as the center of their living rooms, where they not only play games but watch movies, TV shows, play music and more.

The launch could help Apple boost its Apple TV+ subscriber base. Anyone who's tied into the Apple ecosystem through the iPhone, Mac or iPad, might want to also have the app on their game console to watch the shows they already own. But they might also want to check out Apple TV+, which is a paid subscription service that costs $4.99 a month and offers exclusive TV shows and movies.

Apple TV+ is also included in the new Apple One bundles, which package Apple Music, iCloud storage and other services together.

It'll compete for eyeballs on the Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series X/Series S, though. Microsoft and Sony will also offer lots of other apps, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more.