Here's what Facebook will show if a candidate declares premature victory

The founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, on February 15, 2020.

Facebook is gearing up for what could be a wild election night, and this includes providing users with accurate information should any candidate attempt to prematurely declare victory using the social network.

The company in September announced that one step it would to protect the integrity of the U.S. elections would be to add a label to any post from a candidate or campaign that tries to declare victory before the final results are in. These labels will direct users to official results provided by Reuters and the National Election Pool.

Here's what those labels will look like: