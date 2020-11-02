Morgan Stanley strategist who called the October pullback says it's time to start buying this week

The Charging Bull near Wall Street is pictured in New York.

Morgan Stanley — which called the market pullback in October — is now urging investors to start buying equities again.

"Bottom line, it's time to start adding risk again, but selectively," Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson told clients on Monday.

Heading into this new month of trading, the Wall Street firm told clients to buy stocks set to see the biggest jump in their earnings outlook next year as the economy recovers. Morgan Stanley said the driver of the next leg in this bull market will be earnings, not valuations.