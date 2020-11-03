Cramer makes a big change and now likes two other Chinese stocks in addition to Alibaba

American Chinese e-commerce company JD.com logo is seen on an Android mobile device with a Christmas wrapped gifts in the background.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said he believes investors can buy two other Chinese stocks in addition to Alibaba, pointing to the strength of the consumer in the world's second-largest economy.

The comments marked a change in thinking from the "Mad Money" host, who has long maintained that tech giant Alibaba was the only Chinese stock that he felt comfortable recommending.

China has Covid-19 under control and "they have got a very strong economy," Cramer cited as reasons for the shift.

The coronavirus originated in China late last year. However, the communist Chinese government took quick extraordinary steps to mitigate the outbreak, including aggressive, long-lasting lockdowns, thousands of health checkpoints and mass testing.

Many Western countries, including the U.S., did not act as rigorously or as quickly, leading to a pandemic that's currently peaking again heading into the fall and winter.