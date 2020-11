A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past a Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch in New York, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

In the event of a win by former Vice President Joe Biden and a Democratic-controlled Congress following the election, BTIG expects a shake-up in the leaders of the stock market.

The Wall Street firm said in the case of a "blue wave," the big gainers from this year will start to underperform, while the cyclical stocks, those tied to economic recovery, will rally.