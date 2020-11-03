Trading activity for 401(k) investors climbs ahead of presidential election

As the stock market rally picks up steam on Election Day, some 401(k) plan investors have been making more moves than usual within their retirement savings accounts.

The amount of daily trading within 401(k) plans — traditionally seen as places to buy and hold investments — has been increasing, even as the market climbs after a tumultuous few days, and the S&P 500 index is on pace for its biggest presidential Election Day rally in more than three decades.

Investment activity in 401(k) plans was more than twice the normal daily average (or about 0.06% of balances) on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, according to 401(k) provider Alight Solutions. Investors mostly moved from equities toward fixed income on Monday, which has been the norm over the past several weeks.

"There has been a very steady movement to fixed income," said Rob Austin, Alight's vice president of research. "The last time we had net inflows to equities was mid-September.

More from Invest in You:

Here are the issues that matter to young voters in 2020

What a Trump or Biden plan will mean to student loan borrowers

Older workers struggle to find jobs amid Covid pandemic

"In fact, October is the only month in our history where we had all days showing net flows to fixed income," Austin said.

"What it's showing us is that people are nervous," said certified financial planner Lee Baker, president of Apex Financial Services in Atlanta and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. "Some participants are really worried how things will shake out — not just in the election itself, but what may unfold.

"We're seeing buildings boarded up and we're seeing some people worried about what will happen next."

In tracking daily data of more than 2 million 401(k) investors, Alight found trading activity was lower on Monday than it was the day before the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Back then, 401(k) investment activity was three times the daily average.

Still, the increase in daily 401(k) activity so far this week could portend a trend that occurred four years ago. In 2016, the biggest trading day in 401(k) plans – and of all time, at that point – was the day after the presidential election.

Net trading activity on Nov. 9, 2016 was 4.5 times the normal trading level (or about 0.10% of 401(k) balances) with money flowing to fixed income. Yet since that time, in the past four years, the S&P 500 has risen by more than 50%.