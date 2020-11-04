Postal Service data shows poor mail-in ballot delivery rate in key swing states

The Postal Service on Election Day failed to deliver a significant percentage of mail-in ballots to several states that could determine who wins the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a court filing revealed Wednesday.

The delivery rate is certain to be a key issue at a federal court hearing in Washington scheduled for noon ET Wednesday in a case where a judge has ordered the Postal Service to sweep its facilities for remaining mail-in ballots.

The states seeing relatively poor levels of mail deliveries of ballots include Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, all of which have yet to declare victors in their tallies for Trump and Biden.

The current vote tallies in those states show thin margins between the two candidates. The outcomes in those states could hinge on the mailed-in ballots.